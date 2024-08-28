Jade Osiberu Announces “Christmas in Lagos”: A Star-Studded Nollywood Holiday Romance

“I can’t dance, but films I can make,” Nollywood filmmaker and director Jade Osiberu confidently declares as she announces her latest film, “Christmas in Lagos.” Set to premiere in December on Prime Video, Jade promises this film will be the “most heartwarming and beautiful Christmas film ever.”

The holiday romance boasts a star-studded Nollywood cast, including Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD), Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, Folu Storms, alongside Nigerian Afrobeats stars, Waje, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe.

The plot centers on Fiyin (Teniola), who, after a recent heartbreak, is convinced her best friend Elo (Shalom) is her soulmate. Complications arise when Elo returns from New York ready to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie (Angel). At the same time, 59-year-old Gbemi (Shaffy Bello) is caught between her longtime boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and a former lover and high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe Damijo).

Meanwhile, London-born Ivie (Rayxia Ojo) returns to Lagos for the holidays with dreams of experiencing the ultimate Detty December. Unexpectedly, she falls deeply in love with Ajani (Ladipoe).

Jade Osiberu, known for Nollywood hits such as “Gangs of Lagos,” “Sugar Rush,” and “Isoken” describes the film as an ode to the vibrant Nigerian tradition of Detty December—a month of non-stop street parties and celebrations that transform Lagos into a festive wonderland.

Catch her exciting announcement about the film below: