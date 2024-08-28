Connect with us

"You'll See More of Us"—Chinwe & Zion Are Moving Forward After Their Eviction | Life After #BBNaija

Chinwe and Zion, known as the Zinwe pair, were recently evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 9 No Loose Guard edition, marking their exit from the reality show and leaving nine pairs still in the house.

Despite their departure, the duo remains positive. In an interview with BellaNaija, they reflect on their time in the house, describing it as a fun yet challenging experience. Chinwe opens up about the moment she considered leaving voluntarily but ultimately decided against it. Zion shares his initial disbelief over Chinwe’s voluntary exit comment and his subsequent disappointment.

They also discuss their experiences with language, what they learned about their relationship while in the house, and their plans if given another chance to return. Additionally, they propose a task for BellaNaija and SheTank’s “Her Money, Her Power” initiative aimed at women’s economic empowerment.

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

