BNxBBNaija9: Zinwe Becomes the Fifth Pair to Exit the Show—Catch All the Drama!

On Week 4 of Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard’s live eviction show, five pairs of housemates were nominated: Chekas, Zinwe, Beta, DoubleKay, and Wanni X Handi.

Viewers would recall that last Sunday, during the eviction show that sent Streeze and Floruish packing, Ebuka announced new twists to the BBNaija game. These included the end of the custodian challenge, a fresh nomination process where housemates nominate each other for eviction, with viewers ultimately deciding who stays. Additionally, the Head of House ballot was eliminated.

This week, based on viewer votes, Zinwe (Zion and Chinwe) received the fewest votes and were subsequently evicted from the house.

This eviction marks the departure of the fifth pair, leaving nine pairs still vying for the coveted prize.

Catch the highlights from tonight’s show below: BNers, welcome to another live eviction show. Today, one pair could go home and it could be your fave! Pumped up to find out who that will be? Let’s GO FOR IT! Tonight’s coverage is brought to you by @danomilkng.#BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 25, 2024

Ebuka asked Shaun if Wanni was a second choice because he could “chase” Nelly. Watch his response 👇🏽 Tonight’s coverage is brought to you by @danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/ONoxskZ7Ew — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 25, 2024

This age brouhaha, how will it be solved? Anita says Topher said they are the same age but Ben told her Topher is younger. Watch! Brought to you by @danomilkng #BBNaijaS9XDanoMilk #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 #BNxDanoMilk pic.twitter.com/roDq1j3o3E — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 25, 2024

Onyeka: I think Victoria likes Ozee, so I’m trying to enter her. Ebuka: No, it looks like YOU are the one who’s likes him. Onyeka: No, I just want to know where I stand. Ebuka: But you said you were not interested? 🤷🏽‍♀️ Lets just say Ebuka shaking tables skills is powered by… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 25, 2024

