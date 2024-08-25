Connect with us

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Zinwe Becomes the Fifth Pair to Exit the Show—Catch All the Drama!

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

DoubleKay’s Love Story is Pure Couple Vibes – Just Look at These Photos | Life Before #BBNaija

BN TV Scoop

Toby Forge & Mayor Frosh Discuss Life After #BBNaija, Surprising Revelations and Their Next Moves

BN TV Scoop

Life After #BBNaija: Rhuthee & DJ Flo Talk House Drama, Friendship & Future Goals

Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Times Fairme David Proved He's a Great Dancer

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Nelita’s Winning Streak Continues with Back-to-Back HOH Title & Immunity

Scoop Sweet Spot

Tjay’s Family Celebrates the Arrival of Twin Boys—#BNxBBNaija9

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Streeze & Flourish Evicted as Big Brother Naija Introduces New Game Rules

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

Scoop

#BNxBBNaija9: Zinwe Becomes the Fifth Pair to Exit the Show—Catch All the Drama!

Avatar photo

Published

21 mins ago

 on

On Week 4 of Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard’s live eviction show, five pairs of housemates were nominated: Chekas, Zinwe, Beta, DoubleKay, and Wanni X Handi.

Viewers would recall that last Sunday, during the eviction show that sent Streeze and Floruish packing, Ebuka announced new twists to the BBNaija game. These included the end of the custodian challenge, a fresh nomination process where housemates nominate each other for eviction, with viewers ultimately deciding who stays. Additionally, the Head of House ballot was eliminated.

This week, based on viewer votes, Zinwe (Zion and Chinwe) received the fewest votes and were subsequently evicted from the house.

This eviction marks the departure of the fifth pair, leaving nine pairs still vying for the coveted prize.

Catch the highlights from tonight’s show below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It

Odein Princewill: The Complexities of Citizenship and Belonging in South Africa
css.php