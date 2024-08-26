BellaNaija x The She Tank Launch #HerMoneyHerPower Campaign to Promote Women’s Economic Power 

BellaNaija and The She Tank have launched #HerMoneyHerPower campaign to spark a national dialogue and positively shift mindsets about women’s economic power in Nigeria through the power of media and entertainment.

With each passing day, the significance of women having economic power in shaping an inclusive and equitable society becomes more evident. As of last year, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) contributed to 48% of Nigeria’s GDP and women account for 41% of ownership of these businesses.

Did you also know that not only could narrowing the gender gap in labour markets increase GDP in developing economies by almost 8%, closing the gender gap fully could lift GDP in these countries by 23% on average. Promoting women’s financial inclusion by closing the gender financing gap could also add US$1.1 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

This shows that women having economic power is just a matter of equity, it is also of economic importance. When women have control over their finances, they not only invest in themselves, they can also support their families, invest in their communities and promote a more prosperous country. This means that everyone must be promoters of a more equitable society where women have access to resources and infrastructure that will boost their economic power.

How Do We Come In?

Over the next three (3) months, BellaNaija and The She Tank will engage in a series of conversations and discussions centred around women’s economic power, its role in promoting gender equality in our society, and its importance in building a more equitable country, leveraging the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

We believe in the power of the media to spark conversations, shape narrative, change thought-processes and mould society. The Big Brother Naija reality show house is a social experiment, giving us a front-row seat to observe how men and women interact in a confined space and offers valuable insight into issues like women’s economic power, which are central to our campaign.

Big Brother Naija Season 9: “No Loose Guard”

With 10 (ten) pairs left in the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ house, we will engage the housemates in a task designed to further demonstrate the importance of women’s economic power, as part of our campaign. So far, the ten pairs have not ‘lost guard’ in the house, let’s see if with this task, they will still maintain their ‘guard’ and composure.

Get Ready to See Your Favourite Entertainers!

From content creators, actors, musicians, influencers, artists and your favourite entertainers, we’ll feature women and men who will share their personal journeys, experiences and perspectives related to (women’s) economic power.

Your faves will have conversations and discussions about women, money, community, career and economy; building a world where women have access to the resources and systems that will create prosperity for them; and harnessing economic power to create positive change.

Community Engagement

We’re taking this conversation to the streets! Our vox pop series will feature everyday Nigerians, questioning their stance on women’s economic power and getting their opinions on how to build a more equitable country where women can thrive economically.

How to Be a Part of #HerMoneyHerPower Campaign

By launching the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, we’ll share inspiring stories, and explore the intersection of gender equality, finance, women, community, and career. We aim to inspire women to take control of their finances, challenge harmful stereotypes, and advocate for policies that support women’s economic power, leveraging the power of media and entertainment.

