The battle between traditional and modern culinary has been a long one. While most Nigerian homes have specific meals they take for breakfast and meals that are considered dinner, there’s a wide claim that Nigerian cuisine is losing its touch.

Some will say that most Nigerians are now accepting modern cuisine as a superior alternative to traditional culinary, this claim is debatable.

Bama mayonnaise’s versatility and creamy texture make it a perfect addition to Nigerian delicacies, as it enhances the flavours and textures of dishes from various Nigerian cultures.

Nigerian cuisine, a mosaic of various ethnic traditions, is celebrated for its rich and diverse flavours. This appreciation of culinary tradition varies widely across different regions in the country.

From the nationally renowned smoky jollof rice to the Efo riro of the West and the delectable Afang soup of the South, each dish tells a story of the culture and history of its people.

Nigerian cuisine enjoys a cultured following across the globe. From North America to Europe and South America, Nigerian dishes are known for their spices and methodological way of preparing them. However, as globalisation continues to influence culinary practices, a new fusion cuisine that combines traditional Nigerian flavours with modern culinary techniques and ingredients has emerged.

This new trend has led to the introduction of more delectables into Nigerian cuisine with meals such as sandwiches, shawarma, and salads including some combinations like Gizdodo Croquettes.

To achieve the fusion of these new combinations, several ingredients have now become the go-to in making ‘trado-modern’ meals in Nigeria. One such ingredient is the mayonnaise with its creamy texture and mild flavour that make it a perfect base for a wide variety of dishes. Mayonnaise, while originally a French condiment, has now become a global kitchen staple.

Mayonnaise has rapidly become a thing in modern Nigerian cuisine. Its versatility has made it a popular choice for quick and easy meals like sandwiches, a relatively new concept in the country.

A prime example of this fusion is the cheese chicken sandwich. With the creamy texture of Bama mayonnaise on Agege bread, and layering in ingredients like chicken breast, eggs, and vegetables, a unique and satisfying taste experience is created.

This sandwich perfectly blends traditional Nigerian tastes with contemporary culinary trends creating a flavour that is both familiar and innovative..

Infusing mayonnaise with traditional spices like ata rodo (scotch bonnet peppers) can create a spicy mayonnaise sauce that compliments a variety of snacks and appetisers. This sauce can be used as a dip for akara (bean cakes), dodo (fried plantains), kosai dankali (northern Nigerian fried potatoes), or fried yam (dundun), adding a creamy yet spicy kick to these traditional favourites.

Also, adding Bama mayonnaise to the Ncha abacha mixture adds extra creaminess and flavour to the meal, enhancing the dish’s appeal. Abacha, also known as African salad, is a popular dish from the eastern part of Nigeria, prepared with dried and shredded cassava, and ingredients like Ncha abacha, ehuru, ukpaka, utazi leaf, palm oil, pepper, and ground crayfish.

Taliya Hausa, also known as local pasta made with ingredients like scotch bonnet pepper, daddawa, palm oil, and tomatoes can also be elevated with Bama mayonnaise. Similarly, native spaghetti and native jollof rice, often prepared with smoked hake fish (panla fish), ponmo, scent leaf (efinrin), dried fish, and eggs, can be enriched with Bama mayonnaise, paired with well-marinated mayo steak or vegetable salad.

In Nigerian fusion cuisine, mayonnaise enhances traditional dishes, offering a unique twist that appeals to modern palates. This versatile condiment bridges the gap between traditional and modern flavours, adding a creamy twist to beloved Nigerian dishes.

However, among the various brands of mayonnaise, Bama mayonnaise is the most preferred choice among Nigerian consumers.

Traditional Nigerian flavours fused with modern ingredients like mayonnaise offer an additional taste to the average Nigerian palate, improving the dynamic nature of culinary traditions. It also reflects a willingness of Nigerians to embrace new influences while still honouring the roots of Nigerian cuisine.

This does not translate to Nigerians accepting modern cuisine as a superior alternative to traditional culinary against speculated beliefs.

Bama mayonnaise’s versatility and creamy texture make it a perfect addition to Nigerian delicacies, as it enhances the flavours and textures of dishes from various Nigerian cultures.

Sponsored Content