Connect with us

Career Promotions

Kolomoni Microfinance Bank welcomes Yusuf Adeojo as their Newly appointed Managing Director

Career Promotions

ALX Prepares Africa's Next Generation for the Tech Industry

BN TV Career

Ifeoma Monye Shares Insights on Consulting & Social Entrepreneurship on "Omon's Couch"

Career Events Promotions Style

Navigate the Future of Fashion Like a Boss: A Roadmap to Trends Challenges and Legal Success

Career Inspired Promotions

Miva Open University Announces Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale as Its New Professor of Practice

BN TV Career Living Style

Creative Director, Hayet Rida Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Brand Name - KHOI

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Movies & TV News Promotions

Ladun Awobokun takes Creativity to the Next Level as Filmone's New Chief Content Officer

Career Events Style

Academic Attire Elevated: Redefine Grad Style with These Nigerian Designer Pieces

BN TV Career Comedy

From Humble Beginnings to Global Stardom: Josh2Funny Shares His Story on "With Chude"

Career

Kolomoni Microfinance Bank welcomes Yusuf Adeojo as their Newly appointed Managing Director

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kolomoni Microfinance Bank, Nigeria’s money Partner and digital-first microfinance bank, has appointed Yusuf Adeojo as its new Managing Director, effective immediately.

Yusuf Adeojo brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the Nigerian banking sector, with expertise in digital banking, product innovation, and financial inclusion. Before joining Kolomoni MFB, he served as Divisional Head of Product Management and Inclusive Banking at Heritage Bank, where he played a pivotal role in driving product strategy and innovation. He also held key leadership positions at Sterling Bank, contributing to the bank’s growth and expansion in Nigeria.

In a joint statement issued to the media, the board of directors commented that his appointment comes at such a transformative time for the business.

We are thrilled to welcome Yusuf to Kolomoni MFB. His proven track record in driving financial inclusion and product innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to become a fintech powerhouse. He is joining the business at a transformative time when we are consolidating our transition from Cintrust MFB to Kolomoni MFB. We are confident that his leadership will propel Kolomoni MFB to new heights.

Yusuf’s appointment presents a unique opportunity for Kolomoni to redefine its offerings and enhance customer experience, further strengthening its position as a leader in new-age banking and financial inclusion.

Yusuf holds a Master’s in International Business from Oxford Brookes University and a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative

Temilola Otunla: Why Setting Brand Goals Are Effective for Business Success

Titilade Ilesanmi: Overcoming Body Dysmorphia and Embracing Self-Love

Mfonobong Inyang: Chidimma Adetshina – The Lingering Impact of Colonial Mentality in Africa

What Causes Water Retention on Your Building and How You Can Manage It
css.php