Connect with us

Events News Promotions

GBFoods Unveils Hilda Baci as Ambassador for Gino and Bama Brands

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

World Champagne Day: Moët and Chandon raises a Glass to celebrate in Style across Africa!

Events Promotions

Colours, Ambience, and Beauty of Tecno's Booth at Lagos Fashion Week

Events News Promotions

ART X Lagos is Back Again for its Eighth Edition!

Events News Promotions

An Unforgettable Night: Lord’s London Dry Gin Powered 3rd Edition of Trace Live with Fireboy Musical Concert 

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Events News Promotions

The Macallan’s Grand Launch: Introduces the Double Cask 30 Years Old in Abuja

Events Promotions

Smirnoff Celebrates Drink Culture at Lagos Cocktail Week 2023

Beauty BN TV Events News Nollywood Style

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

Events

GBFoods Unveils Hilda Baci as Ambassador for Gino and Bama Brands

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

L – R: Vincent Egbe, Managing Director; Hilda Baci, Brand Ambassador for Gino and Bama; Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, Brand Manager Seasoning Cubes.

GBFoods, a leading culinary and global manufacturing company, has unveiled Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci as the brand ambassador for two of its flagship brands: Gino and Bama Mayonnaise. The announcement was made at the company’s corporate office in Lagos, signifying a new era of culinary excellence with Hilda Baci at the forefront, celebrating local flavors across a portfolio of Gino and Bama sub-brands.

This move will involve Hilda Baci taking consumers through her journey of preparing well-flavored meals and connecting with communities while reflecting on the role of GBfoods in celebrating culture, tradition, and the shared experience of food.

L – R: Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director; Stephanie Omobuwajo, HR Director; Vincent Egbe, Managing Director; Hilda Baci, Brand Ambassador for Gino and Bama; Amarachi Obrifor, Sales Director; Aderibigbe Adetokunbo, Corporate Affairs & Comms. Manager.

Speaking at the ambassadorial unveiling, Managing Director of GBfoods, Vincent Egbe, reiterated the company’s dedication to fostering local growth and its choice of Hilda Baci as the brand ambassador.

GBfoods is excited to welcome Hilda Baci into the Gino and Bama family. This collaboration is a tribute to our unwavering faith in the people of Nigeria, particularly the young individuals who are not only emerging as Africa’s rising stars but are on their way to becoming true global giants. It’s a celebration of their extraordinary achievements and a continued commitment to the pursuit of excellence and dedicated service.

Hilda’s remarkable journey, characterized by her unwavering determination, particularly during the Guinness World Record accomplishment, resonates deeply with our company’s purpose. It mirrors the essence of our brand, which is our steadfast commitment to consistently provide unparalleled culinary experiences and bring joy to millions of households across Nigeria.

Gino boasts an impressive array of products catering to varied palates, including Gino Max seasoning cubes, Gino tomato mix, party jollof mix, curry and thyme (herbs and spices), as well as pepper and onions. The brand consistently reinforces its commitment to infusing local flavors into every dish.

L – R: Chika Opara, Brand Manager Spices; Foluke Femi-Sanda, Senior Brand Manager Tomato; Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director; Vincent Egbe, Managing Director; Hilda Baci, Brand Ambassador for Gino and Bama; Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, Brand Manager Seasoning Cubes; Bright Mgbemele, Brand Manager Mayonnaise; Chiemerie Okezie, Social Media Manager.

The Brand Manager of Gino sub-brands, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje, further emphasized the significance of this relationship.

Hilda Baci embodies perseverance, and a deep connection to the relentless pursuit of culinary innovation, which are values deeply embedded in our brand. Her partnership with GBfoods is a testament to our commitment to inspiring individuals to explore their passions and celebrate the richness of local cuisine.

Reacting to her ambassadorial appointment, Hilda Baci said

I am thrilled to join forces with GBfoods Nigeria, as I continue to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of local flavors. I look forward to very exciting times engaging consumers who have enjoyed the uniqueness of Gino and Bama as we herald a new phase in cuisine

Hilda Baci achieved global recognition when she accomplished the world’s longest cooking marathon earlier this year. With this collaboration, GBfoods aims to strengthen its commitment to local flavors and inspire culinary creativity, fostering a legacy that celebrates excellence and the relentless pursuit of dreams.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills
css.php