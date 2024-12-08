Connect with us

Loud Urban Choir Delivers a Stellar Performance! | Catch the Highlights

How Chioma Ikokwu 'Blue' Minds at the Consumer's Choice Awards in Tanzania

Get Ready! The Lagos Shopping Festival is Almost Here | Everything You Need to Know

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Spotted: Fashion's Power Sisters, Andrea Iyamah & Somkele Idhalama at the Future Face 2024 Finale

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Catch a glimpse of the Audacious Martell Tower Experience in Lagos!

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The star-studded Loud Pop-up show made quite the impression. The event was attended by notable figures such as the likes of Ric Hassani, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, Steve Chuks, Chigul, Joke Silva, the Ibru sisters, Nonzo Bassey, and many more media and entertainment personalities in attendance.

The events of Wednesday night were nothing short of amazing! What phenomenal talent! 

This show was historic as the first of its kind in Nigeria, and it will surely be remembered as a monumental achievement for the choir. The 16-man choir is set to take over, and the excitement is real!

Watch out for more microphone magic by @theloudurbanchoir. The Loud Urban Choir as they continue to captivate audiences with their unique blend of R’n’B, Pop, Afropop, rap, dancehall, and highlife.

Experience some of the best moments from the Loud Pop-up Show captured below.

