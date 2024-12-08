Loud Urban Choir Delivers a Stellar Performance! | Catch the Highlights

The star-studded Loud Pop-up show made quite the impression. The event was attended by notable figures such as the likes of Ric Hassani, Timi Dakolo, Praiz, Steve Chuks, Chigul, Joke Silva, the Ibru sisters, Nonzo Bassey, and many more media and entertainment personalities in attendance.

The events of Wednesday night were nothing short of amazing! What phenomenal talent!

This show was historic as the first of its kind in Nigeria, and it will surely be remembered as a monumental achievement for the choir. The 16-man choir is set to take over, and the excitement is real!

Watch out for more microphone magic by @theloudurbanchoir. The Loud Urban Choir as they continue to captivate audiences with their unique blend of R’n’B, Pop, Afropop, rap, dancehall, and highlife.

Experience some of the best moments from the Loud Pop-up Show captured below.

