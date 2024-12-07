How Chioma Ikokwu ‘Blue’ Minds at the Consumer’s Choice Awards in Tanzania

Chioma “GoodHair” Ikokwu is more than a name, it’s a statement! The award-winning entrepreneur, barrister, and reality TV star embodied elegance at the Consumer’s Choice Awards in Tanzania, flawlessly channelling the event’s “Elegantly Blue“ theme.

Crowned the Most Promising Female Business Leader in Africa, Chioma stunned in a captivating couture gown by CLASIKQDIANE.

Her sleek ponytail, courtesy of her brand Good Hair LTD, added a touch of sophistication, while the flawless makeup by Nigerian Tolu Felix (for her studio shoot) and Tanzanian Lush Makeup (for the event) accentuated her beauty. Spot Chioma with Juma Jux who also performed at the event below:

Swipe through the carousel below to witness more of Chioma’s dazzling blue moment – a unique blend of power, grace, and entrepreneurial spirit celebrating success in style!

