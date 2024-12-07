Connect with us

Rita Dominic Was the Moment in These Chic & Bold Looks at the UK Screening of "Two of a Kind"

Rita Dominic Was the Moment in These Chic & Bold Looks at the UK Screening of “Two of a Kind”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When Rita Dominic-Anosike steps out, it’s not just an appearance—it’s a whole fashion statement. At the meet-and-greet screening of her movie “Two of a Kind in the UK, she delivered two stunning looks that reminded everyone why she’s a style icon.

For Day 1, Rita kept it timeless and elegant in a custom little black dress by The Studio by S.B Youme. She paired it with skin-perfect nude tights, sleek black pumps, and a chic mini black bag, creating a look that radiated effortless sophistication.

By Day 2, she dialed up the fashion drama with a striking two-tone green ensemble. She wore the impeccably tailored jacket by LadyBeellionaire, styled with contrasting tights in a lighter green hue. The pairing of the structured jacket and the tonal tights was a masterclass in bold yet refined dressing.

Rita Dominic-Anosike doesn’t just dress for the occasion—she defines it. Swipe through to see how she owned every stylish moment at this screening:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rita Dominic-Anosike (@ritadominic)

