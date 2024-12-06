Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

Beauty Scoop Style

Uche Natori Wins Fashion and Beauty Creator of the Year at UK & Ireland TikTok Awards

Beauty Style

Tems Wowed Us All with Grace & Style as She Accepts Award on Behalf of Grace Wales Bonner

Beauty BN TV Events Music Style

Tems' Emoji Confession: A Surprising Reveal [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tems' Feathery Fashion Moment in Dilara Findikoglu at the British Fashion Awards | WATCH

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa’s Show-Stopping Look Wins Best Dressed at Future Face Africa (Again!)

Beauty Events Promotions

MAC VIVA GLAM celebrates 30years in Grand Style!

Beauty News Promotions Style

Here’s 3 Reasons to Upgrade Your Hair Game with L’Oréal Professionnel & Mizani Products this Black Friday Season

Beauty

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Ini Edo delivered pure glamour and sophistication as she graced the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Representing Nollywood in style, the actress turned heads in a custom Xtrabrides Lagos masterpiece, styled to perfection by the amazing Swanky Jerry.

The gown, a dramatic black creation featuring intricate lace detailing, bold flared sleeves, and a sculptural fishtail design, embodied luxury, power, and grace—all the elements of a true Nollywood icon.

From the delicate embellishments to the bold silhouette, Ini’s outfit was a fashion moment that commanded attention. Her makeup, courtesy of Okarafor Heritage Obarido of “Looks by Nganga“, featured bold red lips and sultry, glowing skin that perfectly complemented the fierceness of her ensemble.

The finishing touch? A chic headpiece that added an extra layer of drama and sophistication, making her the star of the night.

Shot by Sukre, the photographs radiate elegance and poise, reflecting Ini Edo’s status as a leading figure on the global style scene.

In her Instagram post, Ini Edo celebrated not just her fashion moment but the evolution of Nollywood, saying:

An industry built on love and passion, blood, sweat, and tears… From our early DVD home video days to global recognition, standing toe to toe with our counterparts in other parts of the world…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Spot Ini Edo with Hollywood stars, Eva Longoria and Vin Diesel, at the festival in the carousel below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

If you love BTS takes, you will love this shot of Swanky and Ini on the second slide, swipe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

The Red Sea International Film Festival, supported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and the Red Sea Film Foundation, celebrates regional filmmakers and fosters global connections.

 

CREDITS

Makeup: @_looksbynganga
Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Photography: @shotbysukre
Styled: @swankyjerry

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php