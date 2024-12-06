Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

Ini Edo delivered pure glamour and sophistication as she graced the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Representing Nollywood in style, the actress turned heads in a custom Xtrabrides Lagos masterpiece, styled to perfection by the amazing Swanky Jerry.

The gown, a dramatic black creation featuring intricate lace detailing, bold flared sleeves, and a sculptural fishtail design, embodied luxury, power, and grace—all the elements of a true Nollywood icon.

From the delicate embellishments to the bold silhouette, Ini’s outfit was a fashion moment that commanded attention. Her makeup, courtesy of Okarafor Heritage Obarido of “Looks by Nganga“, featured bold red lips and sultry, glowing skin that perfectly complemented the fierceness of her ensemble.

The finishing touch? A chic headpiece that added an extra layer of drama and sophistication, making her the star of the night.

Shot by Sukre, the photographs radiate elegance and poise, reflecting Ini Edo’s status as a leading figure on the global style scene.

In her Instagram post, Ini Edo celebrated not just her fashion moment but the evolution of Nollywood, saying:



An industry built on love and passion, blood, sweat, and tears… From our early DVD home video days to global recognition, standing toe to toe with our counterparts in other parts of the world…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Spot Ini Edo with Hollywood stars, Eva Longoria and Vin Diesel, at the festival in the carousel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

If you love BTS takes, you will love this shot of Swanky and Ini on the second slide, swipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

The Red Sea International Film Festival, supported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and the Red Sea Film Foundation, celebrates regional filmmakers and fosters global connections.

CREDITS

Makeup: @_looksbynganga

Dress: @xtrabrideslagos

Photography: @shotbysukre

Styled: @swankyjerry

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle