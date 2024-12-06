Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Show How Heartbreak Feels in “It Hurts” Visualiser

Heartbreak is never easy, especially when you know you’ve messed things up with someone you truly cared about. Johnny Drille’s “It Hurts” featuring the boss Don Jazzy captures that feeling perfectly.

Taken from their joint EP “Hard Guy Confessions,” the track is all about the painful realisation of letting something good slip away, and it’s as honest as it gets.

The visualiser adds another layer, setting the scene in a support group where Johnny, Don Jazzy, and others share their pain in an intimate, real way. It feels like you’re there with them, part of the circle, sharing the heartbreak.

Watch the visualiser below and see for yourself.