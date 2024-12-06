Connect with us

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Show How Heartbreak Feels in "It Hurts" Visualiser

Beauty BN TV Events Movies News Nollywood Style

Styled by Swanky Jerry, Ini Edo Commands Attention at Red Sea Film Festival in an All Black Stunner

BN TV Cuisine

These Beef-Stuffed Cassava Buns by Joyful Cook Are a Must-Try for Your Next Snack Break

BN TV Music

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Yemi Alade's "Merry Christmas O!" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

This Pepper Soup Gravy Takes Mashed Potatoes to Another Level

BN TV Music

Tems & Asake's “Get It Right” Video Will Have You Hitting Replay | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Style

These Black Beauties Shine Bright at the YSL Beauty Event in London

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & the Fearless Community Express Gratitude in “My Daddy” Video

Beauty BN TV Cuisine Events Music Style

Curvy Tems is a Pounded Yam & Egusi Lover, Which Naija Cuisine Does It for You?

BN TV Inspired Living

Funke Akindele’s Speech as UNAIDS Ambassador is Equal Parts Humour & Advocacy | We Love it!

BN TV

Johnny Drille & Don Jazzy Show How Heartbreak Feels in “It Hurts” Visualiser

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Heartbreak is never easy, especially when you know you’ve messed things up with someone you truly cared about. Johnny Drille’s “It Hurts” featuring the boss Don Jazzy captures that feeling perfectly.

Taken from their joint EP “Hard Guy Confessions,” the track is all about the painful realisation of letting something good slip away, and it’s as honest as it gets.

The visualiser adds another layer, setting the scene in a support group where Johnny, Don Jazzy, and others share their pain in an intimate, real way. It feels like you’re there with them, part of the circle, sharing the heartbreak.

Watch the visualiser below and see for yourself.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php