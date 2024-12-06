Discover Chioito’s Newly Released Single: “Kalo Jaiye”

Connect with us

Music lovers are in for fun times as US-based lawyer, Chioito unveils her latest single, ‘Kalo Jaiye’, a subtle way of urging Nigerians to get in the mood for the season.

‘Kalo Jaiye’, produced in the United States by Okithewizard is coming on the heels of two earlier songs by Chioito, ‘Hold The Melody’ and ‘Right Here’.

Influenced at childhood by performance styles of musical greats like Michael Jackson and Shakira, observers have likened Chioito’s vocal skills to that of Rihanna’s.

Click here to listen to Kalo Jaiye!

