Affordable Eye Care in Lagos: SpecSMART Launches Ikeja Branch

SpecSMART Eye Clinic, a trusted name in optometry, is excited to announce the opening of its new location in Ikeja, Lagos, on December 9th, 2024.

After opening its first branch in Ikoyi in 2022, SpecSMART has been known for offering eye care and optical products at affordable prices. The new Ikeja clinic is its latest step in making eye care even more accessible to residents of Lagos.

Dr. Adaeze Nwoko, Practice Head and Medical Director of SpecSMART, shared her enthusiasm about the new clinic:

“With the opening of our Ikeja branch, we are ready to serve more people who need easy access to quality and affordable eye care. Our goal is to make eye care convenient and patient-focused, combining the latest technology with a caring approach.”

The Ikeja clinic will offer a range of services and products designed to meet your eye care needs:

Automated Eye Examinations using advanced digital equipment for precise diagnosis and personalized care.

Over 950 frames to choose from, including everything from affordable options to stylish designer brands, with prices starting as low as ₦18,000.

Comprehensive eye health services, including glaucoma management and contact lens fittings.

We offer fast, on-the-spot lens glazing for single vision, bifocals, and varifocals. Choose from a range of coatings to enhance your vision, including anti-blue light, anti-UV, and photochromic lenses that adjust to light conditions.

Partner with leading HMO providers

Flexible appointment scheduling with 24-hour online booking via SpecSMART’s website.

Introductory packages starting from ₦30,000, which includes an eye exam, frame, and single-vision lenses.

Open 7 days a week, Mon-Sat 9am-9pm, Sunday and public holidays 10am-7pm for your convenience.

The clinic’s state-of-the-art services are supported by a team of skilled optometrists and opticians, utilizing cutting-edge digital equipment.

For further information please visit the website at specsmart.ng. For appointments or general enquires please call the clinic or send an email to [email protected]

Ikeja Branch

Address: 1 st Floor, Ile-Oja Opebi, Opebi Link Road, Ikeja, Lagos | No: Call : 0703 839 1197

Ikoyi Branch

Ikoyi Plaza, Junction of Awolowo Road and Keffi Street, Ikoyi Lagos, Call: 0701 820 7486

SpecSMART is one of the leading optometry providers in Nigeria, focused on delivering high-quality eye care services using advanced technology. The clinic’s goal is to make affordable, reliable eye care accessible to more Nigerians

