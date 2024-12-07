Connect with us

You Should Add Joy Etor’s Juicy Suya-Spiced Roast Chicken to Your Christmas Menu

What’s Christmas dinner without a showstopper? Sure, we’ve nailed the smoky jollof, creamy mashed potatoes, and sweet desserts, but let’s talk about the real MVP—a perfectly roasted, golden-brown whole chicken that steals the spotlight.

Joy Etor’s got us covered with a recipe that’s easy and packed with flavour. Her secret is a killer dry rub made with suya spice, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, and chicken seasoning. Just slather it all over your chicken, pop it in the oven, and let the magic happen.

Start off at 200°C for 25 minutes, then turn up the heat to 220°C for another 23 minutes. What you’ll pull out of the oven is pure perfection—crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and so good you’ll wonder why you didn’t make two.

Ready to wow everyone at the table this holiday season? Watch the recipe below and get roasting

