BN TV

These Beef-Stuffed Cassava Buns by Joyful Cook Are a Must-Try for Your Next Snack Break

Published 32 mins ago

Published

32 mins ago

 on

When you think of cassava, you probably picture garri, fufu, eba, and other familiar dishes made from this versatile food crop. But have you ever thought about making buns? Joyful Cook is giving cassava a fresh twist with her Cassava Buns stuffed with beef. These buns are soft, full of flavour, and melt in your mouth—perfect for any occasion.

Here’s how to make them: start with the dough, using mashed boiled cassava, butter, and flour. For the filling, brown some beef and mix in onion, green bell pepper, scotch bonnet, and garlic. Toss in a couple of seasoning cubes and bind everything together with breadcrumbs (or a bit of flour) to keep it all in place.

And the finishing touch is a cool, creamy avocado-yogurt-lemon-cilantro mix that adds the perfect burst of freshness.

Sounds delicious, right? Check out the full recipe below and get ready to treat yourself

 

