Looking For Something Spicy For the Weekend? Try Joyful Cook’s Local Pepper Sauce

Rice, yam, plantain, or maybe you’d prefer to whip up some efo riro—whatever your choice, Joyful Cook’s local pepper sauce is the perfect pairing.

She starts by heating some palm oil, then adds chopped onions, bouillon cubes, and a touch of fermented locust beans (Iru) for that rich, authentic flavour. Next, she adds roughly blended peppers. To finish, she adds crayfish, smoked prawns, smoked fish, boiled eggs, and fried fish.

This versatile sauce goes with almost anything. She serves hers with rice and beans, and it’s a match made in foodie heaven.

Considering making it for the weekend? Watch below:

