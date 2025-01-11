Asake Drops ‘Whine’ Video Featuring Ludmilla | Watch

Asake, just a month after releasing the visuals for his hit track “Uhh Yeah,” is back with another exciting release. The Grammy-nominated artist has dropped the music video for his track “Whine,” featuring Brazilian singer-songwriter Ludmilla.

The video, directed by Rafael Carmo, brings to life the 14th track on Asake’s 15-track album “Lungu Boy.” “Whine” is all about attraction, romance, and living in the moment with carefree energy. True to its theme, the video captures this vibe perfectly.

Check it out below.