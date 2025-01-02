Make Ofe Nsala (White Soup) Like a Pro with Joyful Cook

Connect with us

When you think of hearty Nigerian traditional soups, Ofe Nsala (White Soup) is one that immediately grabs your attention. Loaded with assorted meats, fresh catfish, dry fish, and more, this dish is all about rich flavours. Food blogger, Joyful Cook, shows us how to prepare it with simple steps that bring out the best in every ingredient.

The key flavours in this soup come from Ogiri Igbo (fermented locust beans), Uda, Uziza seeds, Utazi, and Aidan fruit (uyayak), all blending together for that authentic taste.

Serve with any swallow of your choice, and you’ve got yourself a satisfying meal.

Watch how to prepare it below

