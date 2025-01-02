Claim Your Blessings! Rotimi Keys & Moses Bliss Declare a Year of Victory with “This Year”

Kick off the new year with an inspiring gospel anthem. Rotimi Keys and Moses Bliss have teamed up to deliver the remix of ‘This Year,’ a song that radiates hope, faith, and abundance for the year ahead.

With its uplifting lyrics, ‘This Year’ is a confident declaration of success, blessings, and divine favour. It’s the perfect prophetic anthem to set the tone for 2025, encouraging listeners to embrace victory and joy while stepping boldly into the new year.

Watch the video below: