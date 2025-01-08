Connect with us

Craving Tasty, Soft Egg Rolls? Joyful Cook's Perfect Recipe Has You Covered

Qing Madi Pours Her Heart into "Favourite Pyscho" on COLORS

The Best Dressed Couple at the Golden Globes: Morris & Pamela Chestnut

New Season, New Conversations: Amanda Dara is Back with Open Up Podcast Season 2

Follow Cooking With Ijey's Guide to Making Soft and Fluffy Fish Roll Buns

Did You Miss These Timeless Classics by Majek Fashek and Ras Kimono? Watch!

Bring Ghana to Your Kitchen with Sweet Adjeley’s Ga Kenkey & Shito Recipe

Denzel Washington Just Added 'Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient' from Joe Biden to His Legacy

Johnny Drille & Rima Just Shared the Most Beautiful Wedding Vow Clip to Mark their 3rd Anniversary

Class of 2025, Laju Iren Has Practical Advice to Guide You to the Altar

Craving Tasty, Soft Egg Rolls? Joyful Cook’s Perfect Recipe Has You Covered

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The egg roll is one of the best Nigerian snacks to have, and it’s surprisingly easy to make. Think if it as making your bun, but with an egg inside. Simple, right?

To make this deliecious treat, Joyful Cook uses ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, margarine, baking powder, eggs, water, unsweetened coconut flakes or flour and powdered milk.

She begins by boiing the eggs–just enough to cook them through and have them ready. Then, she prepares the dough.

These egg rolls are so filling, they can even double as a satisfying breakfast.

Watch how she makes them in the video below

