Craving Tasty, Soft Egg Rolls? Joyful Cook’s Perfect Recipe Has You Covered

The egg roll is one of the best Nigerian snacks to have, and it’s surprisingly easy to make. Think if it as making your bun, but with an egg inside. Simple, right?

To make this deliecious treat, Joyful Cook uses ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, margarine, baking powder, eggs, water, unsweetened coconut flakes or flour and powdered milk.

She begins by boiing the eggs–just enough to cook them through and have them ready. Then, she prepares the dough.

These egg rolls are so filling, they can even double as a satisfying breakfast.

