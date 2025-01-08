Connect with us

It's Official! Kemi Adetiba Announces "King of Boys 3" Sequel on Her Birthday

Attention, King of Boys Army! The General herself, Kemi Adetiba, has officially announced that “King of Boys 3” is coming. This will be the third instalment of the popular limited series, coming four years after the second chapter, “King of Boys: The Return of the King,” premiered on Netflix.

Today, on her 45th birthday, the award-winning filmmaker shared an exciting teaser—a video showing an incoming call from none other than the film’s lead star, Sola Sobowale. In the teaser, Sola’s powerful voice declares: “I, Sola Sobowale, believe in you. I trust you. Let’s go and show them, big time!”

Back in April 2023, Kemi Adetiba revealed she had three films in the works: “King of Boys 3,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “Welcome to the Fourth.” True to her word, she has been counting down to her birthday with this major announcement about the highly anticipated sequel, which is slated to premiere in December 2025.

Watch the thrilling announcement below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba)

