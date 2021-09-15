Sola Sobowale, iLLBliss, Toni Tones Spill Tea from Behind The Scenes of “King Of Boys: The Return of The King”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

See some of our faves cast members: Sola Sobowale, Toni Tones, IllBliss and Richard Mofe Damijo, spilling tea from behind the scenes of “King of Boys: The Return of The King“.

They tell host Denola Grey about their time on the series’ production set from the most reserved person and who took longer time doing their makeup to the person who never missed a meal, director Kemi Adetiba‘s favourite and the person who fell asleep the most on set.

Enjoy!

