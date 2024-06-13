A Look At Sola Sobowale’s Iconic Nollywood Filmography Through The Years

Connect with us

Published

33 seconds ago

 on

When you hear Toyin Tomato, one name alone comes to mind. If you guessed Sola Sobowale, you’re right! Describe her as a Nollywood icon, and you’ll be right too. Before her breakout performance in the 2021 popular drama series “Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter,” Sola had acted in evergreen dramas like “Village Headmaster,” “Mirror In The Sun,” and films like “Asewo To Re Mecca (1992).” She also acted in Tade Ogidan’s productions like “Dangerous Twins” and “Family on Fire.”

In 2003, she stepped away from the limelight. In a conversation with Teju Babyface on “The Deep Dive” podcast, Sola disclosed that she stepped away from the acting scene to focus on raising her children in the United Kingdom. Fast forward to 2016, she returned to Nigeria to audition for “The Wedding Party.” She credits her return to her children who insistedly encouraged her to return to acting, saying it was her “calling.”

Since then, Sola has delivered powerful performances in leading roles. After “The Wedding Party,” she acted in Kemi Adetiba’sKing of Boys” as the lead character, Oba, and in the sequel. 2023 saw her star in “Anikulapo and its sequel, “Anikulapo: The Rise to Spectre“, alongside other hit films like “Battle On Buka Street” and in the most recent Bollywood/Nollywood movie, “Postcards.”

Sola’s filmography is very impressive. See below a list of some of her prominent films since her return:

The Wedding Party

The Wedding Party 2

King of Boys

King of Boys: The Return of the King

Anikulapo

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre

Battle on Buka Street

