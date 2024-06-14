Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayo Edebiri Talks "The Bear" Season 3 & Voicing Envy in "Inside Out 2" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BN TV Music

Watch Ice Prince & Seyi Vibez in Music Video of "Accidentally"

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships

Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

BN TV Inspired

Akah Nnani Discusses Faith, Marriage & Personal Growth on "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

BN TV Career Living

Tonye Faloughi-Ekezi Shares Her Inspiring Story of Motherhood & Advocacy on "Crushing on My Girlfriends" Podcast

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Explore the Realities of Having Domestic Staff on "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan Releases Uplifting Music Video of "The Glory Song" | Watch

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

"Superstar" Turns 13! A Look Back at Wizkid's Debut Album Bangers

BN TV Music

Listen to Joe Mettle's New Single "Oba Awon Oba" feat. Sunmisola Agbebi

BN TV

Ayo Edebiri Talks “The Bear” Season 3 & Voicing Envy in “Inside Out 2” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

American-Nigerian actress Ayo Edebiri was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she chatted with Jimmy about the highly anticipated season 3 of the hit comedy-drama “The Bear” and her new movie “Inside Out 2.”

The award-winning actress, with a growing list of awards, also reflected on her incredible year. She expressed her gratitude for her supportive parents, who’ve been by her side at award shows and the joy of meeting industry colleagues.

Beyond acting, Ayo also talked about directing an episode of “The Bear” for Season 3 and the process behind finding the voice for Envy in the animated film “Inside Out 2.”

Watch here:

See more photos from “The Tonight Show”:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai

How To Prepare For Eid al-Adha
css.php