Ayo Edebiri Talks “The Bear” Season 3 & Voicing Envy in “Inside Out 2” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

American-Nigerian actress Ayo Edebiri was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she chatted with Jimmy about the highly anticipated season 3 of the hit comedy-drama “The Bear” and her new movie “Inside Out 2.”

The award-winning actress, with a growing list of awards, also reflected on her incredible year. She expressed her gratitude for her supportive parents, who’ve been by her side at award shows and the joy of meeting industry colleagues.

Beyond acting, Ayo also talked about directing an episode of “The Bear” for Season 3 and the process behind finding the voice for Envy in the animated film “Inside Out 2.”

Watch here:

See more photos from “The Tonight Show”: