Ayo Edebiri Dresses for Her Spotlight Era in Wall Street Journal Cover Spread

"All Back for ₦40K?" Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Joy and Colour

Kiki Iriafen Becomes First Nigerian-American to Win WNBA Rookie of the Month

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Labour Room Dance Party Is the Cutest Thing Ever

Tiwa Savage's "You4Me" Video Is a Soft R&B Dream with a Touch of Romance

Yelé's New Track "Outside" Is the Breakup Song That Gets You

5 Times Toyin Abraham Made Monochrome Look So Chic

Popcorn Breath?! The Hilarious Confession That Had Jennifer Hudson Gasping

It's a Genius Link-Up! Cobhams Joins Davido's 5ive Alive Tour as Musical Director

Ayo Edebiri is a style star on the Wall Street Journal cover, wearing looks from Balenciaga, Stella McCartney, and more. Every photo is a fashion moment.
Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ayo Edebiri/Instagram

Add it to her cover list. Ayo Edebiri is on the Wall Street Journal cover and she’s never looked cooler. The Emmy-winning actor, writer and all-around genius showed up in a lineup of designer looks that feel equal parts editorial and entirely Ayo.

Between the designer fits and the total joy on her face, this is Ayo’s fashion moment.

Styled in looks from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2025 collection, Balmain and Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall lines, and the sculptural classics of Balenciaga, Edebiri moves between moods: poised, contemplative, playful. In one image, she’s dressed in all black—a Balenciaga dress and boots, finished with a wide-brimmed hat by Gigi Burris Millinery. Elsewhere, she’s pictured in a multicoloured striped top and skirt from Bottega Veneta, wearing a floral headband by Binata Millinery.

The range of looks includes a McQueen bustier and skirt with heels from Saint Laurent, a sculptural Binata Millinery hat, and a soft Stella McCartney cardigan worn with leggings. Each outfit hits differently. Basically, it’s high fashion, but still totally Ayo.

After the shoot, she left it real: “Thank you so much to the whole team for such a wonderful time. How lucky am I.” Answer: very. And we’re lucky too, because these photos are going straight to our saved folder.

See more below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

