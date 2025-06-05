Connect with us

Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Joy and Colour

Beauty Scoop

“All Back for ₦40K?” Nigerians React to the Surprising Cost of Cornrows

Scoop Style

Ayo Edebiri Dresses for Her Spotlight Era in Wall Street Journal Cover Spread

Inspired Scoop Sports

Kiki Iriafen Becomes First Nigerian-American to Win WNBA Rookie of the Month

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Labour Room Dance Party Is the Cutest Thing Ever

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage’s “You4Me” Video Is a Soft R&B Dream with a Touch of Romance

Music Scoop

Yelé’s New Track "Outside" Is the Breakup Song That Gets You

Scoop Style

5 Times Toyin Abraham Made Monochrome Look So Chic

Scoop

Popcorn Breath?! The Hilarious Confession That Had Jennifer Hudson Gasping

Music Scoop

It’s a Genius Link-Up! Cobhams Joins Davido’s 5ive Alive Tour as Musical Director

Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Joy and Colour

Jennifer Hudson entered the spirit tunnel like a star with colour, moves, and a spontaneous dance that gave fashion and fun at once.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

When was the last time you saw Jennifer Hudson herself dancing down the spirit tunnel? Exactly. It’s always the guests, right? But this time, JHud flipped the script, and the spotlight was on her.

As she stepped into the tunnel, the cheer team greeted her with the catchiest chant ever:
“I like the way you work it, JHud! In the happy place, JHud! JHud, JHud, JHud, JHud!”

She looked genuinely surprised and a bit emotional, as she made her way through, twirling and smiling. And let’s talk about that outfit that has her completely in her element: a colourful, artsy dress in shades of blue, green, red, and black. The look was classic JHud: clear-framed glasses, gold jewellery and blue shoes that matched her dress perfectly. It felt intentional, because of course it was.

But here’s the kicker, Andy Lassner, the show’s executive producer, was in the tunnel cheering her on, clapping, smiling, and clearly loving the moment just as much as we were.

It was a moment. A sweet, fun, totally unexpected moment. And we’ll be rewatching it all day.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php