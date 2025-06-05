Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Joy and Colour

When was the last time you saw Jennifer Hudson herself dancing down the spirit tunnel? Exactly. It’s always the guests, right? But this time, JHud flipped the script, and the spotlight was on her.

As she stepped into the tunnel, the cheer team greeted her with the catchiest chant ever:

“I like the way you work it, JHud! In the happy place, JHud! JHud, JHud, JHud, JHud!”

She looked genuinely surprised and a bit emotional, as she made her way through, twirling and smiling. And let’s talk about that outfit that has her completely in her element: a colourful, artsy dress in shades of blue, green, red, and black. The look was classic JHud: clear-framed glasses, gold jewellery and blue shoes that matched her dress perfectly. It felt intentional, because of course it was.

But here’s the kicker, Andy Lassner, the show’s executive producer, was in the tunnel cheering her on, clapping, smiling, and clearly loving the moment just as much as we were.

It was a moment. A sweet, fun, totally unexpected moment. And we’ll be rewatching it all day.