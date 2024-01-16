Movies
#Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” & Quinta Brunson Among Winners
It’s Ayo Edebiri’s world, and we are all just living in it. The Nigerian-American actress won her third award in one week on Monday night at the 75th Emmy Awards.
The 28-year-old “The Bear” star won the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, and according to The Cut, the win “marks the third-ever win for a black woman in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category (following Jackée Harry in 1987 and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 2022).”
She said, “This is a show about family and found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight and I’m making them sit far away from me because I’m a bad kid but thank you. Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I love you so much. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your daughter go ‘I wanna do improv’, but you are real ones.”
See full list of winners below:
Best Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession) (WINNER)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (WINNER)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (WINNER)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) (WINNER)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) (WINNER)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef) (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) (WINNER)
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (WINNER)
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry (HBO/Max)
Bill Hader, Written by
The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
Christopher Storer, Written by
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Mekki Leeper, Written by
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
John Hoffman, Written by
Matteo Borghese, Written by
Rob Turbovsky, Written by
The Other Two (HBO/Max)
Chris Kelly, Written by
Sarah Schneider, Written by
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Brendan Hunt, Written by
Joe Kelly, Written by
Jason Sudeikis, Written by
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Beau Willimon, Written by
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by
Dave Finkel, Teleplay by
Brett Baer, Teleplay by
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Written by
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Peter Gould, Written by
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Craig Mazin, Written for Television by
Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Mike White, Written by
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
Lee Sung Jin, Written by
Fire Island (Hulu)
Joel Kim Booster, Written by
Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
Prey (Hulu)
Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
Swarm (Prime Video)
Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by
Donald Glover, Story by
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Al Yankovic, Written by
Eric Appel, Written by
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Andor (Disney+)
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Peter Hoar, Directed by
Succession (HBO/Max)
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)
Mark Mylod, Directed by
Succession (HBO/Max)
Lorene Scafaria, Directed by
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Mike White, Directed by
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry (HBO/Max)
Bill Hader, Directed by
The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
Christopher Storer, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)
Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Wednesday (Netflix)
Tim Burton, Directed by
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie
Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
Lee Sung Jin, Directed by
Beef (Netflix)
Jake Schreier, Directed by
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Carl Franklin, Directed by
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Paris Barclay, Directed by
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Valerie Faris, Directed by
Jonathan Dayton, Directed by
Prey (Hulu)
Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) (WINNER)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) (WINNER)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max) (WINNER)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Best Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+) (WINNER)
The Oscars (ABC)
75th annual Tony Awards (CBS)