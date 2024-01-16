Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” & Quinta Brunson Among Winners

It’s Ayo Edebiri’s world, and we are all just living in it. The Nigerian-American actress won her third award in one week on Monday night at the 75th Emmy Awards.

The 28-year-old “The Bear” star won the awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, and according to The Cut, the win “marks the third-ever win for a black woman in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category (following Jackée Harry in 1987 and Sheryl Lee Ralph in 2022).”

She said, “This is a show about family and found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight and I’m making them sit far away from me because I’m a bad kid but thank you. Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I love you so much. Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your daughter go ‘I wanna do improv’, but you are real ones.”

See full list of winners below:

Best Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession) (WINNER)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) (WINNER)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) (WINNER)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) (WINNER)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) (WINNER)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) (WINNER)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) (WINNER)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO/Max)

Bill Hader, Written by

The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

Christopher Storer, Written by

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Mekki Leeper, Written by

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

John Hoffman, Written by

Matteo Borghese, Written by

Rob Turbovsky, Written by

The Other Two (HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Written by

Sarah Schneider, Written by

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Brendan Hunt, Written by

Joe Kelly, Written by

Jason Sudeikis, Written by

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Beau Willimon, Written by

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Sharon Horgan, Teleplay by

Dave Finkel, Teleplay by

Brett Baer, Teleplay by

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Gordon Smith, Written by

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Peter Gould, Written by

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Craig Mazin, Written for Television by

Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Mike White, Written by

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

Lee Sung Jin, Written by

Fire Island (Hulu)

Joel Kim Booster, Written by

Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

Prey (Hulu)

Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by

Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

Swarm (Prime Video)

Janine Nabers, Teleplay by & Story by

Donald Glover, Story by

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Al Yankovic, Written by

Eric Appel, Written by

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Andor (Disney+)

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Dearbhla Walsh, Directed by

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Peter Hoar, Directed by

Succession (HBO/Max)

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Mark Mylod, Directed by

Succession (HBO/Max)

Lorene Scafaria, Directed by

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Mike White, Directed by

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO/Max)

Bill Hader, Directed by

The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

Christopher Storer, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Wednesday (Netflix)

Tim Burton, Directed by

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

Lee Sung Jin, Directed by

Beef (Netflix)

Jake Schreier, Directed by

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Carl Franklin, Directed by

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Paris Barclay, Directed by

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Valerie Faris, Directed by

Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

Prey (Hulu)

Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) (WINNER)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) (WINNER)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max) (WINNER)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+) (WINNER)

The Oscars (ABC)

75th annual Tony Awards (CBS)