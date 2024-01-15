Movies
How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet
It’s the awards season in Hollywood, and the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, an event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of entertainers in both film and TV, was held on January 14, 2024.
The awards, as voted by digital journalists who cover entertainment, print, and broadcast, was hosted by Chelsea Handler at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport.
“Oppenheimer” led the awards haul with eight trophies, while “Barbie” followed closely with six award wins. Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series “The Bear.”
In true Hollywood fashion, the stars, entertainers, and movie executives lit up the red carpet and the entire event with their remarkable dresses and tuxedos. See below for our favourite looks from the ceremony.
Quinta Brunson
View this post on Instagram
Sheryl Lee Ralph
View this post on Instagram
Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Aja Naomi King
View this post on Instagram
Fantasia Taylor
View this post on Instagram
Taraji P. Henson
View this post on Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross
View this post on Instagram
America Ferrera
View this post on Instagram
Oprah
View this post on Instagram
Colman Domingo
View this post on Instagram
Mandy Moore
View this post on Instagram
Awkwafina
View this post on Instagram
Harrison Ford
View this post on Instagram
Danielle Brooks
View this post on Instagram
Robert Downer Jr. and Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Bill Hader and Ali Wong
View this post on Instagram
Margot Robbie and America Ferrera
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram