How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series at 2024 Critics Choice Awards | See Full List

Exclusive! Mathilda Akatugba, Ric Hassani Join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in ‘Spiraling’

Tiwa Savage announces Debut Film “Water and Garri” to Premiere Globally on Prime Video this Year

Tobi Bakre and Ini-Abasi Jeffrey Selected for Berlinale Talents 2024

Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a TV Comedy at 2024 Golden Globes | See Full List of Winners

Secrets, Elections, and Love triangles in Season Finale Of University of Cruise

Nollywood Stars Shine at Toyin Abraham's "Malaika" Premiere

"Shanty Town" & "Far From Home" Are the Top Two Most Streamed Nollywood Titles on Netflix in Africa

Loyalty Takes A Day Off in Episode 11 of “University of Cruise”

How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Published

1 hour ago

 on


It’s the awards season in Hollywood, and the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, an event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of entertainers in both film and TV, was held on January 14, 2024.

The awards, as voted by digital journalists who cover entertainment, print, and broadcast, was hosted by Chelsea Handler at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport.

“Oppenheimer” led the awards haul with eight trophies, while “Barbie” followed closely with six award wins. Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series “The Bear.”

In true Hollywood fashion, the stars, entertainers, and movie executives lit up the red carpet and the entire event with their remarkable dresses and tuxedos. See below for our favourite looks from the ceremony.

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Austin (@jlynnstyle18)

Aja Naomi King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aja Naomi King (@ajanaomi_king)

Fantasia Taylor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword)

Taraji P. Henson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Tracee Ellis Ross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

America Ferrera

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera)

Oprah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Colman Domingo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colman Domingo (@kingofbingo)

Mandy Moore

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm)

Awkwafina

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina)

Harrison Ford

Danielle Brooks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3)

Robert Downer Jr. and Angela Bassett

Bill Hader and Ali Wong

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php