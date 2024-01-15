How Hollywood Stars Lit Up the Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet



It’s the awards season in Hollywood, and the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, an event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of entertainers in both film and TV, was held on January 14, 2024.

The awards, as voted by digital journalists who cover entertainment, print, and broadcast, was hosted by Chelsea Handler at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport.

“Oppenheimer” led the awards haul with eight trophies, while “Barbie” followed closely with six award wins. Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series “The Bear.”

In true Hollywood fashion, the stars, entertainers, and movie executives lit up the red carpet and the entire event with their remarkable dresses and tuxedos. See below for our favourite looks from the ceremony.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King

Fantasia Taylor

Fantasia Taylor

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

America Ferrera

America Ferrera

Oprah

Oprah

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore

Awkwafina

Awkwafina

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Robert Downer Jr. and Angela Bassett

Robert Downer Jr. and Angela Bassett

Bill Hader and Ali Wong

Bill Hader and Ali Wong

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera

