Ayo Edebiri Turned Her Nigerian Heritage Into High Fashion at the Met Gala

Every Met Gala look this year has kept us wide-eyed and dreaming. Just when we thought we couldn’t take in another showstopper, Ayo Edebiri arrived and made space in our hearts with a look rooted in love and heritage.

For fashion’s biggest night—the first Monday in May—the actress, comedian, and star of “The Bear” wore a custom creation by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo. The floor-length white collared dress featured red coral beading that started at the shoulders and flowed down the front in long multiple strands.

She paired the beaded white dress with a black leather trench coat and sheer mesh gloves. The silhouette echoed the sharp lines of classic tailoring while adding a bold, personal twist.

On the carpet, Ayo revealed that the outfit was inspired by her father and grandfather. “I’m a Black American that’s half Bajan, half Nigerian, and grew up in church — I honestly think all of the men in my life are fashionable,” she said during the Vogue livestream.

“He’s one of the dandiest men I know, whether he’s power-clashing to go to the office, or in traditional Edo clothes at the Emmys with me,” she added. “He got married to my mum in leather trousers and tuxedo tails, which is pretty iconic.”

Her beauty look matched the elegance of her outfit. Ayo wore a sculpted slicked-back bun with a kiss curl fringe, soft neutral eyeshadow, and perfectly defined lips. Hairstylist Jacob Aaron shared that her hair, too, was a nod to her roots.

This marked Ayo’s second time at the Met Gala. Last year, she wore a floral crochet Loewe dress styled by Danielle Goldberg. This year, she took things deeper—with family, fashion, and form stitched together on the carpet.

See her Met Gala 2025 look below.