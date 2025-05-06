Scoop
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Served a Fashion Moment in Red at Her First-Ever Met Gala
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie made her Met Gala debut in a bold red Prabal Gurung gown, echoing the sharp elegance of Black Dandyism and spotlighting African presence on fashion’s biggest stage.
Writing fiction? Absolutely. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has that down. But when it comes to fashion, she’s just as much of a pro. Need proof? Just check out the looks she’s been serving on her Dream Count book tour, for a reaffirmation that Chimamanda is a certified style icon.
At the 2025 Met Gala, Chimamanda made a bold statement in a showstopping red gown designed by Prabal Gurung, who also accompanied her up the Met steps. With feathers adding drama and a bold train trailing behind her, the gown also paid homage to the evening’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with its sharp, menswear-inspired details, including a cinched waist and statement bows. She finished off the look with diamonds that perfectly complemented the striking silhouette.
As well as attending the event, Chimamanda is also a member of the Met Gala host committee, joining the likes of Usher, Ayo Edebiri, Sha‘Carri Richardson, Doechii, Tyla, and others.
Ahead of the night, Chimamanda posted a photo on Instagram Stories of the Met Gala towel from The Plaza placed next to her new book, “Dream Count.” The caption read: ‘Happy Met Monday.’
See her Met Gala looks below.
