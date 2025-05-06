Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Served a Fashion Moment in Red at Her First-Ever Met Gala

Writing fiction? Absolutely. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has that down. But when it comes to fashion, she’s just as much of a pro. Need proof? Just check out the looks she’s been serving on her Dream Count book tour, for a reaffirmation that Chimamanda is a certified style icon.

At the 2025 Met Gala, Chimamanda made a bold statement in a showstopping red gown designed by Prabal Gurung, who also accompanied her up the Met steps. With feathers adding drama and a bold train trailing behind her, the gown also paid homage to the evening’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with its sharp, menswear-inspired details, including a cinched waist and statement bows. She finished off the look with diamonds that perfectly complemented the striking silhouette.

As well as attending the event, Chimamanda is also a member of the Met Gala host committee, joining the likes of Usher, Ayo Edebiri, Sha‘Carri Richardson, Doechii, Tyla, and others.

Ahead of the night, Chimamanda posted a photo on Instagram Stories of the Met Gala towel from The Plaza placed next to her new book, “Dream Count.” The caption read: ‘Happy Met Monday.’

See her Met Gala looks below.