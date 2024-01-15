Movies
Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series at 2024 Critics Choice Awards | See Full List
Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri has added another award to her recent collection of awards.
The actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series “The Bear” at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
See full list of winners below:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
BEST DIRECTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (WINNER)
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
BEST ACTRESS
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (WINNER)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (WINNER)
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (WINNER)
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (WINNER)
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (WINNER)
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
BEST EDITING
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (WINNER)
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Barbie (WINNER)
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST COMEDY
American Fiction
Barbie (WINNER)
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST SONG
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (WINNER)
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
BEST SCORE
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Loki (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Succession (HBO | Max) (WINNER)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) (WINNER)
Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) (WINNER)
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)
Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)
Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO | Max)
The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Poker Face (Peacock)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) (WINNER)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) (WINNER)
Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Love & Death (HBO | Max)
A Murder at the End of the World (FX)
A Small Light (National Geographic)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Finestkind (Paramount+)
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Quiz Lady (Hulu) (WINNER)
Reality (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)
Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) (WINNER)
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)
Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Bargain (Paramount+)
The Glory (Netflix)
The Good Mothers (Hulu)
The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)
Lupin (Netflix) IWINNER)
Mask Girl (Netflix)
Moving (Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) (WINNER)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Young Love (HBO | Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) (WINNER)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (WINNER)
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)