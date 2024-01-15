Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series at 2024 Critics Choice Awards | See Full List



Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri has added another award to her recent collection of awards.

The actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sydney Adamu in the series “The Bear” at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

See full list of winners below:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (WINNER)

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers (WINNER)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers (WINNER)

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie (WINNER)

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction (WINNER)

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (WINNER)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (WINNER)

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (WINNER)

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Barbie (WINNER)

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

American Fiction

Barbie (WINNER)

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (WINNER)

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (WINNER)

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) (WINNER)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) (WINNER)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) (WINNER)

Reality (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) (WINNER)

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) (WINNER)

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) IWINNER)

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) (WINNER)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) (WINNER)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)