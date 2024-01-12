Exclusive! Mathilda Akatugba, Ric Hassani Join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in ‘Spiraling’

The cast of Spiraling just got star-studded as emerging music star & creator, Kaesa and indie music heartthrob Ric Hassani, join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in the dramatic thriller ‘Spiraling.’

Mathilda Akatugba in her prestige series debut and music star Ric Hassani, who recently starred in “When Did We Get Married” join the cast of Wande Thomas who directed and Isoken Ogiemwonyi, who produced ‘Spiraling’.

The music stars joined Seun Ajayi and Folu Storms in the recently announced buzzy upcoming thriller. More details on all characters and plot have yet to be revealed.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Africa’s largest mega-city Lagos, and Nigeria’s political capital Abuja, this series delves into themes of lies, revenge, and self-determination.

“Spiraling” marks the second prestige series for Urbangidi Showtime, led by Wande Thomas and the third for Ogiemwonyi, also known as one of the main producing teams of “The Smart Money Woman.”

Thomas called it a “dream come true” to work with young, talented actors who are unafraid to tackle complex characters.

Ogiemwonyi expressed her excitement about the project stating “Spiraling perfectly embodies the stories we aspire to tell at Studio Ogiso — stories that do more than just entertain – sharing thought-provoking, character-driven stories that show the complexities of real life to global audiences “

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Spiraling