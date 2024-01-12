Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Exclusive! Mathilda Akatugba, Ric Hassani Join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in ‘Spiraling’

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Tiwa Savage announces Debut Film “Water and Garri” to Premiere Globally on Prime Video this Year

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood

Tobi Bakre and Ini-Abasi Jeffrey Selected for Berlinale Talents 2024

Movies Movies & TV News

Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Actress in a TV Comedy at 2024 Golden Globes | See Full List of Winners

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Secrets, Elections, and Love triangles in Season Finale Of University of Cruise

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Shine at Toyin Abraham's "Malaika" Premiere

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

"Shanty Town" & "Far From Home" Are the Top Two Most Streamed Nollywood Titles on Netflix in Africa

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Loyalty Takes A Day Off in Episode 11 of “University of Cruise”

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic-Anosike, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Michelle Dede Steal Hearts at "Love and Life" Screening

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Timini Egbuson Tells Us About His Role in "A Tribe Called Judah" & Working with Funke Akindele

Movies

Exclusive! Mathilda Akatugba, Ric Hassani Join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in ‘Spiraling’

A Dramatic Thriller Series Directed by Wande Thomas and Produced by Isoken Ogiemwonyi
Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

The cast of Spiraling just got star-studded as emerging music star & creator, Kaesa and indie music heartthrob Ric Hassani, join Seun Ajayi & Folu Storms in the dramatic thriller ‘Spiraling.’

Mathilda Akatugba in her prestige series debut and music star Ric Hassani, who recently starred in “When Did We Get Married” join the cast of Wande Thomas who directed and Isoken Ogiemwonyi, who produced ‘Spiraling’.

The music stars joined Seun Ajayi and Folu Storms in the recently announced buzzy upcoming thriller. More details on all characters and plot have yet to be revealed.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Africa’s largest mega-city Lagos, and Nigeria’s political capital Abuja, this series delves into themes of lies, revenge, and self-determination.

“Spiraling” marks the second prestige series for Urbangidi Showtime, led by Wande Thomas and the third for Ogiemwonyi, also known as one of the main producing teams of “The Smart Money Woman.”

Thomas called it a “dream come true” to work with young, talented actors who are unafraid to tackle complex characters.

Ogiemwonyi expressed her excitement about the project stating “Spiraling perfectly embodies the stories we aspire to tell at Studio Ogiso — stories that do more than just entertain – sharing thought-provoking, character-driven stories that show the complexities of real life to global audiences “

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Spiraling

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php