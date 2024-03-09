Connect with us

Folu Storms Just Wore the Robe Style That Makes Every Outfit A Statement

Folu Storms Just Wore the Robe Style That Makes Every Outfit A Statement

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Folu Storms is in Johannesburg for the recently announced Paramount+ In Bloom shorts anthology promo tour. Photographed on her way to do press , Folu made her MSO Lagos denim trousers look extra polished by pairing them with a white tank top, and a major statement robe from 14ZeroSeven. It made for an incredible outfit combination that will never go out of style—promise.

We are not surprised to see Folu wearing this striking look, as her personal style is often eclectic and this did not disappoint. What we love the most about this look is the very clear mix of high octane glamour with the textured brocade robe and the more relaxed white tank top and the directional denim pants.

WE ARE OBSESSED.

This keeps us excited about upcoming looks for the rest of the tour.

Folu completed her look with delicate pearl jewellery and a bold Afro puff hairstyle..

 

 

Credits

Bellastylista @folustorms

Photography @ac_optics

Outfit @14zeroseven @m.s.o.lagos

Hair  @beyondsurface_hairhub

