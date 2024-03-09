Ini Dima-Okojie, Derin Fabikun & Sophia Ike-Onu will Discuss Their 20 years of Admirable Sisterhood on #BNSCONVOS Today, Join us!

The 2nd episode of our #BNSCONVOS during this 5th edition of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month will feature an interesting and enlightening conversation between supportive friends of over 20 years.

Powered by NIVEA, we will explore the importance of sisterhood in women’s lives, discussing strategies for fostering genuine connections, supporting one another’s personal and professional growth, and navigating challenges together.

The Speakers

Ini Dima-Okojie

Described as one of Nollywood‘s biggest revelations in the past decade, Ini Dima-Okojie is a Nigerian actress with the colour and sass of a true 21st-century Millennial.

Having made a key career switch from Investment Banking into the world of acting, Ini has constantly evolved and thrives on taking on challenging roles and characters with depth. Her versatility and prowess in front of the camera have landed her several leading roles in hit movies including the widely acclaimed Nollywood/Bollywood hit collaboration Namaste Wahala in 2021, the series adaptation of the Bestselling book – Smart Money Woman and more recently the first Nigerian Netflix original – Blood Sisters, which blew up the charts globally upon its release in 2022.

Featured in Vogue UK and Germany among other prestigious publications, Ini is noted to have a strong fashion sense and a delectable taste/love for the sartorial, it is little wonder she’s a preferred muse for top African designers.

Her work ethic and dedication to her craft are unparalleled and have distinguished her as a filmmaker’s delight, leading to several recognitions and awards including being nominated for Best Actress in the 2023 AMVCA for her role in the leading series, Flawsome. Ini Dima-Okojie is dominating Africa’s entertainment Industry in Film, Fashion and Lifestyle.

Derin Fabikun

Derin Fabikun is the creative director for the eponymous brand — Derin Fabikun (formerly Fablane by Derin) and Bloom by fbd.

The self-taught designer ventured into fashion design at the age of 19 and at 33, she is known for her classic and beautiful cuts.

At the moment, Derin is enjoying working on herself and spending time with close friends and family whilst being a fantastic creative with a dream for every woman, all over the world, to have a piece or more from her brand hanging in their closet as she builds a solid fashion brand that both young and “young at heart” women can resonate with.

Sophia Ike-Onu

Sophia Ike-Onu is an architect and entrepreneur who pioneered the fusion of fashion and technology (e-commerce) in Africa. She is the Founder and CEO of The5kShop/T5S Retail, a fashion tech company headquartered in Nigeria.

Sophia is a 1st-prize recipient of the prestigious British Council Enterprise Challenger and has served as a Virgin Atlantic ambassador.

This multi-award-winning creative has received several recognitions including the 100 Most Inspiring Women in Africa by Leading Ladies Africa, with multiple features on notable local and international media platforms like CNN and Virgin.com for her work in fashion and her support of the local economy through enterprise.

Sophia strongly believes in “taking informed bold risks and enjoying the journey along the way”.

Don’t miss this #BNSCONVOS!

Date: 9th March, 2024

Time: 5 PM WAT

Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Instagram LIVE

Follow the conversations on Instagram with #BNSConvos, #BNSWomensMonth, and #BNSWomensMonth2024

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle