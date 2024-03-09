Beauty
BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon
Hi BellaStylistas! BNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We will be highlighting their fashion highlights each week this month. For this year’s edition, we will spotlight 4 amazing female artists with incredible styles.
Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, is a Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer-songwriter who was discovered by Don Jazzy when she posted an original song on her Instagram Page in 2019. Fondly called “The Celestial Being”, she swiftly rose to prominence following the release of her EP with the hit track “Away“.
In 2023, she received a Grammy nomination in the “Best African Music Performance” category for the 66th Grammy Awards, but it’s not only her musical prowess that makes her magnetic, Ayra Starr is known for her impeccable fashion sense which is a vibrant mix of sultry inspirations and the early 2000s trends. Proudly Gen-Z, she isn’t scared to rock her chic minis, sleeveless, and crops, brilliantly styling them to suit each occasion she graces.
Her pristine beauty choices, featuring exquisite hair and makeup—from braids to sleeky straight extensions and curls; clean girl aesthetics to Y2K glam—stand her out from the pack. No matter what she decides to rock, this star has repeatedly proven herself a hitmaker: yes music, but fashion statements too. Let’s explore Ayra’s alluring style together, shall we?
Ayra’s first fashion week courtesy Balmain
Ayra in a custom-made Jeblanc blue embellished two piece for the Grammy Awards
Ayra for the UMG catalog Grammys after party
Ayra Starr in preparation for the Grammys
Ayra in MACH & MACH for “Commas” promotion
Ayra for the 2023 Nativeland Music Fest
Ayra in a Work From Beach custom two piece
Ayra Starr announcing “Commas” lyric video hitting 5 million views
Ayra for Deezer Music France
Ayra Starr during her US music tour
Ayra in a custom belt with “Starr” embedded
