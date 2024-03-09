BNStyle Plus Sound: 12 Times Ayra Starr Proved Herself The Preeminent Gen-Z Style Icon

Connect with us

Hi BellaStylistas! BNStyle Plus Sound is back! This is a mini-series our team developed during #BNSWomensMonth22 to celebrate how our faves use their style to elevate their brand and inspire us with their fabulous looks. We will be highlighting their fashion highlights each week this month. For this year’s edition, we will spotlight 4 amazing female artists with incredible styles.

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, is a Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer-songwriter who was discovered by Don Jazzy when she posted an original song on her Instagram Page in 2019. Fondly called “The Celestial Being”, she swiftly rose to prominence following the release of her EP with the hit track Away.

In 2023, she received a Grammy nomination in the “Best African Music Performance” category for the 66th Grammy Awards, but it’s not only her musical prowess that makes her magnetic, Ayra Starr is known for her impeccable fashion sense which is a vibrant mix of sultry inspirations and the early 2000s trends. Proudly Gen-Z, she isn’t scared to rock her chic minis, sleeveless, and crops, brilliantly styling them to suit each occasion she graces.

Her pristine beauty choices, featuring exquisite hair and makeupfrom braids to sleeky straight extensions and curls; clean girl aesthetics to Y2K glamstand her out from the pack. No matter what she decides to rock, this star has repeatedly proven herself a hitmaker: yes music, but fashion statements too. Let’s explore Ayra’s alluring style together, shall we?

Ayra’s first fashion week courtesy Balmain

Ayra in a custom-made Jeblanc blue embellished two piece for the Grammy Awards

Ayra for the UMG catalog Grammys after party

Ayra Starr in preparation for the Grammys

Ayra in MACH & MACH  for “Commas” promotion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by janice 🕺🏽 (@yanderejan)

Ayra for the 2023 Nativeland Music Fest

Ayra in a Work From Beach custom two piece

Ayra Starr announcing “Commas” lyric video hitting 5 million views

Ayra for Deezer Music France

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by janice 🕺🏽 (@yanderejan)

Ayra Starr during her US music tour

Ayra in a custom belt with “Starr” embedded

