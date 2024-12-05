The Popular Afrobeats Albums Released in 2024

This year, it was like another day at the office for Nigerian artists. Like every other year, they dazzled us with their immense and unreal talents, spurring the “Afrobeats to the World” movement a stronger boost and further sealing the place of Afrobeats on the global stage. From Simi, Tems, Yemi Alade, and Ayra Starr to Minz, Llona, Asake, Fireboy DML and others, we were treated to different delicious music meals. This is evident in the number of Nigerian artists who racked up several nominations at this year’s Grammys. Since the Grammys became a target for Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems have been the artists with the most nominations with over 20 nominations combined. While a Grammy award or nomination does not equate to an artist’s talent or is not the yardstick for recognition, it shows how immensely Nigerian artists influence the global music scene.

This year, Nigerian artists have experimented with new sounds and explored different genres. We’ve got the likes of Tems, Victony, Minz, Llona and others who made bold statements with their debut albums. Fave, Seyi Vibez, Taves, Olamide, Ayo Maff, Kizz Daniel and others also served us sweet EPs. But, without further ado, let’s list the Nigerian albums of 2024, in no particular order, and briefly highlight the qualities of each.

Homeless – Llona

The best word to describe “Homeless”, Llona’s debut album, is emotive. It is somewhat atypical for a Nigerian artist to be so vulnerable in a debut album but Llona wants to share that part of him in the album. At every listen, something pulls you in, into the deepest part of your heart, and makes you reflect on the true essence of life.

Lost and Found – Simi

As I wrote here, Simi’s “Lost and Found” was the first cohesive body of work I listened to this year. “It’s a body of work that majorly explores love and romance but one identity shines through the album: confidence. On each track, Simi tells stories of a lover or girl who is confident to choose whatever she wants with love. Each song tells the story of where the persona is confident enough to decide to release herself to drown in love, or confident enough to leave a relationship.”

Adedamola – Fireboy DML

What is very indisputable when it comes to Fireboy DML are lyricism, melody and talent. “Adedamola”, as eponymously titled, is a genuine Afrobeats album that further stamps Fireboy DML’s title as one of the pushers of Afrobeats to the global stage. If you want to introduce anyone in the world to modern Afrobeats or Nigerian music, play them Adedamola’s “Adedamola.”

Born in The Wild – Tems

When Tems sings, we listen. “Born In The Wild” might be Tems’s debut album, but we all know she’s on a different level as an artist, and the album speaks to that fact. “Burning,” off the album, was nominated for Best R&B at the Grammys, and that speaks for what the entire album embodies. Tems is a Nigerian artist, but her music delivery is on a different pedestal. She’s more than a talent.

Jiggy Forever – Young John

Young John is a clear example that talent is unboxable, as long as you pursue it. After spending many years as a music producer, he decided to share his musical talent with the world. Two EPs after, Young John decided to come full house with an album that documents his journey and aspirations. It’s a body of work that expresses Young John’s talent.

Stubborn – Victony

Victony is not stubborn, but he is stubborn with his sound. Only Victony can produce a sensual song that will still attract virality online. If you’re unfamiliar with any songs on the album, “Risk” and “Stubborn” are enough to inform anyone how brilliant the body of work Victony made. It is a statement debut album.

The Year I Turned 21 – Ayra Starr

Art is timeless and Ayra Starr makes timeless music only. This is why she could produce an album about the age she clocked in the previous year. “The Year I Turned 21” embodies vulnerability, aspirations, courage and love. Every Ayra Starr’s project or album proves how intentional she is about her songs, and each song on “TYIT21” carries that intent.

Morayo – Wizkid

Due to the event leading to the release of his sixth studio album, the death of his mother, I was expecting a certain kind of vulnerability in Wizkid’s “Morayo.” But as the true artist that he is, Wizkid decides what comes out of an album or not. Titled after his late mother, I was expecting songs that would document her relationship with his mother but, in a different turn, Wizkid decided to make an album that speaks to his feeling – that he’s found joy, as morayo means. Although released late into the year, “Morayo” still stands to contend for album of the year.

HEIS – Rema

Rema, he is. He is whatever he says he is. With the “HEIS” album, he made a bold statement that will see him as one of the most genuine artists to ever come out of Nigeria. The album is self-descriptive and bagging a Best Global Music Album nomination at the 64th Grammys seals the statement.

Lungu Boy – Asake

Asake’s “Lungu Boy”, his third studio album, is luxurious. It documents the life Asake currently lives; a life full of luxury and wine. Lungu is a Yoruba word used to describe ghetto but nothing in the album nudges towards ghetto. The album could be translated as an album made by a Lungu boy who has gone to conquer the world. My favourite tracks are “Worldwide” and “MMS.”

Son of Chike – Chike

Chike described “Son of Chike” as his album; an album he made about himself, to his story. He wrote, “I am Osebuka, the son of my father, and this album symbolises and celebrates my heritage and identity as a #SonOfChike and my new musical offspring joining the ranks of those that came before.”

Rebel Queen – Yemi Alade

This year, Yemi Alade earned her first Grammy nomination for her song, “Tomorrow”, a song off the “Rebel Queen.” Since Yemi Alade started making music many years ago, she’s always been comfortable with making music that feels authentic to her identity. “Rebel Queen” is an album that further strengthens the genuineness of the African Queen.

By Any Minz – Minz

As the album implies, Minz must be successful by any minz. Minz expresses his journey of resilience and struggles in his debut album. It is unarguably one of the best debut albums that dropped this year.

Shakespopi – Shallipopi

After “Presido La Pluto,” Shalipopi understands that he needs to be constantly present in people’s ears to make his sound stick. So he dropped his second studio album, “Shakespopi” which was well-received by Plutomanians, as his fans recognise.

Full Time Job – Phyno

While making music might not be Phyno’s full-time job anymore, due to his commitment to his record label, Penthauze, he still makes full time. “Full Time Job” is an album that reminds us that Phyno’s talent is forever permanent.

Once Upon A Cat – Iyanya

Iyanya made an album that reminds us of the days when his tagline “It’s Iyanyaa” called people to the dancefloor. The album earns contributions from Qing Madi, T. Dollar, Moonlight Afriqa and others.

The Entertainer D’Sequel – D’Banj

D’Banj is a music legend in Nigeria but just in case you want to forget, he decided to remind you “The Entertainer D’Sequel.” And what other way to remind us of this than opening the album with “Koko”, a song that gives us the nostalgic feeling of his classic song, “Tongolo”?