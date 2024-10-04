Minz’s Debut Album “By Any Minz” Is a Perfect Mix of Heart & Rhythm

Singer-songwriter “Minz” has released his debut album, “By Any Minz.” The 14-track project showcases the singer-songwriter’s relentless drive, combining pulsating rhythms with moments of raw vulnerability and emotional depth.

Throughout the album, Minz experiments confidently with different sounds, all while maintaining a compelling emotional core. Tracks like “Revelations” offer a reflective glance at the sacrifices he has made in pursuit of his musical dreams, while “Lon3ly” captures the haunting sense of longing and isolation as he waits for a lover. These contrasting moments of introspection and heartache give the album a depth that resonates with listeners.

In a heartfelt statement, Minz expressed his gratitude for the journey that has brought him here.

my heart is full. my eyes have tears in them. for everything that has led me here, I’m grateful. I wouldn’t trade any part of this journey for the world, it has been my own path, crafted by God. from that very first session in Lawanson, Surulere to where I’m at right now, I’ve only ever wanted the world to hear God’s gift in me, one way or the other, by any means. I can’t wait to share this amazing body of work with you.

“By Any Minz” also reflects the artist’s evolving stardom and new outlook on life. On the track “WAP,” Minz teams up with Afropop heavyweight Davido for a smoky duet, while Moliy adds her ethereal vocals on “Drama,” offering a soothing escape from life’s pressures. His collaboration with Jamaican star Projexx on “F.U.” brings a sultry twist, while “Mo De Ma (By Any Minz)” makes a powerful, triumphant declaration of Minz’s arrival on the global stage. This album also contains previous releases like “WAP” featuring Davido and “Shadow” featuring 255.

Stream “By Any Minz” below: