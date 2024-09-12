Minz Drops Visualiser for “Diallo” feat. Tekno & 255 Ahead of Debut Album

Minz, the singer-songwriter, has unveiled the visualiser for his latest single, “Diallo,” featuring Tekno and 255. The track is off Minz’s upcoming debut album, “By Any Minz.”

“Diallo” revolves around themes of love, infatuation, and emotional struggle. The chorus and recurring phrase, “Diallo,” seems to represent a person or emotional state that causes internal conflict or confusion for the speaker.

Through the lyrics, Minz, Tekno, and 255 express vulnerability and the overwhelming effects of love or a romantic relationship. They mention things like “wasting time,” “taking money,” and “taking my life,” suggesting the emotional and physical toll of this connection. The lines “I’m bad for you, prove them right” also hint at a sense of self-awareness, recognising the toxicity or imbalance in the relationship.

Watch the visualiser below: