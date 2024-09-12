Connect with us

Minz Drops Visualiser for "Diallo" feat. Tekno & 255 Ahead of Debut Album

Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

Derin Adefulu Talks Career Clarity, Success & Personal Branding on 'Omon’s Couch'

Watch Tems Light Up the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' & Discuss Afrobeats on 'The Breakfast Club'

DJ Neptune & Qing Madi Bring Emotion to Life in the "Honest" Music Video

Fireboy DML’s Chat with Chinasa Anukam on Music, Love & More Will Make Your Day

7 Years Later: Simi Celebrates the Legacy of "Simisola" Album with Heartfelt Memories

Davido, Tyla & Lojay Among Artists on 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honour Roll

Experience the Fusion of Afrobeats & Dancehall in Jaya’s New Single "Don’t Tell"

Friendship Goals: How "Match Made by Tomike" Found the Perfect Bestie Pair in Episode 2

Minz, the singer-songwriter, has unveiled the visualiser for his latest single, “Diallo,” featuring Tekno and 255. The track is off  Minz’s upcoming debut album, “By Any Minz.”

Diallo” revolves around themes of love, infatuation, and emotional struggle. The chorus and recurring phrase, “Diallo,” seems to represent a person or emotional state that causes internal conflict or confusion for the speaker.

Through the lyrics, Minz, Tekno, and 255 express vulnerability and the overwhelming effects of love or a romantic relationship. They mention things like “wasting time,” “taking money,” and “taking my life,” suggesting the emotional and physical toll of this connection. The lines “I’m bad for you, prove them right” also hint at a sense of self-awareness, recognising the toxicity or imbalance in the relationship.

Watch the visualiser below:

