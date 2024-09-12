Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

BN TV Career

Derin Adefulu Talks Career Clarity, Success & Personal Branding on 'Omon’s Couch'

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Light Up the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' & Discuss Afrobeats on 'The Breakfast Club'

BN TV Music

DJ Neptune & Qing Madi Bring Emotion to Life in the "Honest" Music Video

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML’s Chat with Chinasa Anukam on Music, Love & More Will Make Your Day

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

7 Years Later: Simi Celebrates the Legacy of "Simisola" Album with Heartfelt Memories

BN TV Music

Davido, Tyla & Lojay Among Artists on 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honour Roll

BN TV Music

Experience the Fusion of Afrobeats & Dancehall in Jaya’s New Single "Don’t Tell"

BN TV Relationships

Friendship Goals: How "Match Made by Tomike" Found the Perfect Bestie Pair in Episode 2

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook’s Ghana Chicken Light Soup Recipe Is Your Next Go-To Dish

BN TV

Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Justin UG just moved into his new home—a spacious, rented 4-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In an exciting house tour, he takes us through every corner of the place, from the kitchen to the basement, master bedroom, office space, and more. Sharing the house with two roommates, Justin shows off the unique features of their new space.

“Welcome to my cribbbb, lol well, “our” crib” the DJ, actor, and digital content creator says with a laugh as he begins the tour. “I just moved to Philly, and I wanted to give you all our amazing space.”

As the video unfolds, Justin guides us through the different rooms, sharing his vision for how each space will be used. He even takes us to the rooftop, where he plans to create a chill zone perfect for hangouts and hosting parties.

It’s clear there’s a lot of potential, and we’re excited to see how Justin transforms the space into his own. We’ll be keeping an eye out for those finishing touches.

Watch the full house tour below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Important Notes For Writers, Creatives and Content Creators

Rita Chidinma: How Do We Preserve Our Indigenous Languages in Nigeria?

Smart Emmanuel: How to Maximise Every Hour to Achive a Productive Day

Is a 16-Year-Old in the University a Problem for Nigeria?

Read About Rasaq Malik Gbolahan’s Poetry Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php