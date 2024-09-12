Justin UG Moves to Philly! Get a Tour of His New 4-Bedroom Apartment

Justin UG just moved into his new home—a spacious, rented 4-bedroom apartment in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In an exciting house tour, he takes us through every corner of the place, from the kitchen to the basement, master bedroom, office space, and more. Sharing the house with two roommates, Justin shows off the unique features of their new space.

“Welcome to my cribbbb, lol well, “our” crib” the DJ, actor, and digital content creator says with a laugh as he begins the tour. “I just moved to Philly, and I wanted to give you all our amazing space.”

As the video unfolds, Justin guides us through the different rooms, sharing his vision for how each space will be used. He even takes us to the rooftop, where he plans to create a chill zone perfect for hangouts and hosting parties.

It’s clear there’s a lot of potential, and we’re excited to see how Justin transforms the space into his own. We’ll be keeping an eye out for those finishing touches.

Watch the full house tour below: