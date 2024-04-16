Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of "Heartstrings & Hiccups"

BN TV Music

Monique Releases New Single & Music Video "Ese Baba"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

"It's a Story About Love, Female Empowerment" - Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film "Water & Garri"

BN TV Music

Tems' Debut Studio Album "Born In The Wild" is Coming in May | Trailer

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

BN TV Music

Starring Jemima Osunde, Joeboy drops Short Film "Is My Love Not Enough?" Ahead of New Single

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

BN TV Relationships

Love Languages, Fights & More... Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Answer All Questions in New Vlog

BN TV Music

Timaya Drops Visuals for New Single "In My Head" featuring Tiwa Savage

BN TV

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of “Heartstrings & Hiccups”

Avatar photo

Published

24 mins ago

 on

Tensions reach a boiling point between Justin and Whitney in episode 7 of “Heartstrings and Hiccups.” Whitney remains icy after their recent confrontation, and Sophia‘s subtle flirtations with Justin further complicate the already volatile situation

As the evening unfolds into a game night, alliances are tested and emotions run high. But the night turns unexpectedly when a seemingly innocent question from the game triggers Whitney’s wrath. This episode is filled with unresolved conflicts simmering beneath the surface. Catch up on all the previous episodes here.

Watch episode 7 below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Read About Ìfẹ́dayo Agoro’s Meteoric Rise Into Entrepreneurship Through DANG

Comet Nwosu: How to Achieve Personal Development Through Consistency

How Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella Helped Bayer Leverkusen Lift the Historic Bundesliga

What Makes Kapinto Kenya’s “Loudest Entertainer”? Find Out in Today’s Doing Life With…

Temilola Otunla: We All Need Each Other to Be Successful in Life
css.php