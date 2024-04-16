Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of “Heartstrings & Hiccups”

Tensions reach a boiling point between Justin and Whitney in episode 7 of “Heartstrings and Hiccups.” Whitney remains icy after their recent confrontation, and Sophia‘s subtle flirtations with Justin further complicate the already volatile situation

As the evening unfolds into a game night, alliances are tested and emotions run high. But the night turns unexpectedly when a seemingly innocent question from the game triggers Whitney’s wrath. This episode is filled with unresolved conflicts simmering beneath the surface. Catch up on all the previous episodes here.

Watch episode 7 below: