Justin UG Dishes on Love, Nicknames & Life on the Latest Episode of “Is This Seat Taken?”

In the latest episode of “Is This Seat Taken?,“ Chinansa Anukam sits down with the actor and DJ Justin UG, for an insightful and interesting conversation. Justin opens up about everything from his secondary school days to his “Heartstrings & Hiccups” episodes.

The two delve into personal topics, including Justin’s playful claim of being a twin with his sister, the dynamic between his real name, Chukwudi, and his alter ego, Justin UG, as well as his take on love. He also reflects on his time as a social prefect in secondary school, sharing his old nicknames—Swizzy, which later changed to Dutch in SS2.