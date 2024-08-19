Ayra Starr Rocks Afro Nation Detroit with “Bloody Samaritan” & “Woman Commando”

Connect with us

Ayra Starr was among the Nigerian and African artists who graced the stage at Afro Nation Detroit 2024, a festival celebrating Afrobeats, resilience, and the deep-rooted legacy of Detroit’s vibrant music scene.

Sharing the spotlight with fellow Nigerian superstars like Rema, Asake, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, Omah Lay, and Ruger, Ayra delivered powerful performances of her hit songs, including “Bloody Samaritan” and “Woman Commando” from her latest album, “The Year I Turned 21.”

The festival also featured top African talents like Musa Keys, Amaarae, King Promise, and Uncle Waffles, making it a true celebration of Africa’s diverse musical heritage.

Watch Ayra Starr perform “Bloody Samaritan”

Watch her perform “Woman Commando”

