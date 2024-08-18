Connect with us

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Conference

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Jackie Asamoah, one-half of the entrepreneurial force behind FORVR Mood, is making waves beyond the beauty industry.

As a keynote speaker at The White House‘s inaugural Creator Economy Conference, Jackie (who is famously known as Jackie Aina) commanded the stage in a stunning Sergio Hudson nude ensemble featuring a flared midi skirt, form-fitting top and lovely waist belt, which she paired with a subtle facebeat, ombre curls, matching shoe and purse.

Representing the Black community with grace and style, she spoke about artificial intelligence, mental health, privacy, fair pay, and more. Swipe through the carousel below to see her lewk in detail and spot Jackie with her man Denis Asamoah at the event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

This moment is a testament to Jackie’s remarkable influence as a digital economy trailblazer and the power of Black women in shaping culture.

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @jackieaina at the @whitehouse

Outfit: @sergiohudsoncollection via @sergiohudsoncollection

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

