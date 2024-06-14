Connect with us

BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey Bellastylistas,

Summer calls and it’s time for travel style inspo. On this BN Travel Style Dairy, Nigerian-American entrepreneur and top influencer, Jackie Aina, takes the Maldives with boo Denis Asamoah serving chic couple style and beauty goals. The FORVR MOOD co-founders took Waldorf Astoria in fab style.

Travel with Jackie & Denis, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@lavishlyjackie)

Get Ready for Sunset Dinner with Jackie

Jackie sports a colourful sultry summer dress by Fisayo Longe of KAI Collective for date night with boo. She accessorised with bold jewellery and topped the look with some of her FORVR Mood staples.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

A Moment for the Dress Please!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Jackie on the Beach

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

The Couple Watch the Sunrise in Casuals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Jackie Rock a Cute Tennis Set

Gotta have it, let home gworl talk you through the deets

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

The Couple at Sunset

Dennis rocks pastels while Jackie slays a flattering blue silk with gold accessories, swipe through the carousel for more

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina)

Credit: @jackieaina

