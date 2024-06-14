Beauty
BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah
Hey Bellastylistas,
Summer calls and it’s time for travel style inspo. On this BN Travel Style Dairy, Nigerian-American entrepreneur and top influencer, Jackie Aina, takes the Maldives with boo — Denis Asamoah serving chic couple style and beauty goals. The FORVR MOOD co-founders took Waldorf Astoria in fab style.
Travel with Jackie & Denis, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Get Ready for Sunset Dinner with Jackie
Jackie sports a colourful sultry summer dress by Fisayo Longe of KAI Collective for date night with boo. She accessorised with bold jewellery and topped the look with some of her FORVR Mood staples.
A Moment for the Dress Please!
Jackie on the Beach
The Couple Watch the Sunrise in Casuals
Jackie Rock a Cute Tennis Set
Gotta have it, let home gworl talk you through the deets
The Couple at Sunset
Dennis rocks pastels while Jackie slays a flattering blue silk with gold accessories, swipe through the carousel for more
Credit: @jackieaina