Fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, “Fire and Ice,” Ice Prince has released the official music video for “Accidentally,” featuring the rapper and singer Seyi Vibez.

The song “Accidentally” appears as the third track on “Fire and Ice,” which also featured artists like Blaqbonez, ILLYTHEGREAT, CKay, Skiibii, Rexxie, Ajebo Hustlers, Sarkodie and Magnito.

Watch the video below:

Stream here: