Ice Prince Zamani Drops His Fourth Studio Album “Fire and Ice”

“Big thank you to everyone who’s been rocking with me from the very start till date !!! Forever grateful for the opportunity to share my thoughts and experiences with you,” says Ice Prince Zamani, expressing his gratitude to fans on the release of his new album, “Fire and Ice.”

“Fire and Ice” is Ice Prince’s 4th studio album, following his 2016 album “Jos To The World.” He had earlier released “Untitled” featuring, the rapper, Odumodublvck in anticipation of the new album.

In “Fire and Ice,” Ice Prince blends various styles and languages. He combines Nigerian pidgin, Jamaican patois, and braggadocious lyrics. The 16-track album features collaborations with a range of artists, including Blaqbonez, ILLYTHEGREAT, Seyi Vibez, CKay, Skiibii, Rexxie, Ajebo Hustlers, Sarkodie, Magnito, and Odumodublvck. Musically, it explores Afropop, amapiano, and even hints of Fuji influences. Themes range from love songs and self-assured boasting to reflections on personal struggles and the challenges of city life.

Listen to the album below: