Fave’s “Belong To You” Video is A Soulful Exploration of Love’s Many Hues | Watch
Months after the release of her first single of the year “Belong To You,” back in January, Fave has dropped the music video directed by Folarin Oludare.
Produced by Ugandan-born Axon, “Belong To You” is a soulful R&B song that explores the complexities of love. Through heartfelt lyrics, Fave narrates the ordeal of hope, longing and finding a sense of belonging within a relationship.
“These hues and soul on a drill for you,” Fave says about the video.
Watch here: