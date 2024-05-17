Larry Gaaga Warns Against Deceit in “Devil Wears White” feat. Patoranking & Odumodublvck

Singer-songwriter and record label executive, Larry Gaaga, has released a new song titled, “Devil Wears White,” featuring reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking and rapper Odumodublvck.

“Devil Wears White” is a warning to people, reminding them that appearances can be deceiving. The song explores the idea that even those who seem benevolent could harbour malicious intent, luring us with promises that ultimately lead to downfall.

Larry Gaaga is known for many of his collaborative tracks with artists including 2baba, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Dbanj, Sarkodie, and others.

Listen to “Devil Wears White” below:

Watch the lyric video