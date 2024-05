Singer-songwriter Minz has collaborated with Afrobeats superstar Davido on his brand new single, “WAP.” This R&B song celebrates the adoration for a special someone and showcases the effortless blend of Minz and Davido’s voices.

“WAP” follows the trail of his lead single and first track of the year “Shadow”, extracted from his upcoming debut album, “By Any Minz”.

Listen to “WAP” here:

Watch the lyric video here: